Celebrate Earth Day with Marsh Madness Salt Marsh Tours at the Aquatic Resources Education Center

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control invites the public to celebrate Earth Day 2022 by visiting a tidal salt marsh, one of the most amazing ecosystems on earth. DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center will host a special “Marsh Madness” program of one-hour tours highlighting the tidal salt marsh at the Tony Florio Woodland Beach Wildlife Area near Smyrna, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23.

Educators from the Aquatic Resources Education Center managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife will provide tours, giving participants an up-close view of the salt marsh and some of the aquatic life found there. The salt marsh connects to the Delaware Bay through a network of tidal streams where visitors can watch fiddler crabs on the banks during low tide and sometimes see muskrats. This one-hour program is being offered at no charge to participants of all ages.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, or to register, email pearlie.franklin@delaware.gov.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

