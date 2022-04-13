Retina Consultants of America Announces 25th Alliance in Florida
Vitreo Retinal Surgeons and Gulf Coast Retina Associates Partnership Mark Milestone in RCA’s History
The physicians and staff of Retina Group of Florida would like to welcome Dr. Thomas Ward and Dr. Daniel Montzka to our group, and to Retina Consultants of America. ”SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, achieves a major milestone adding two premier partnerships to its national consortium, Vitreo Retinal Surgeons (“VRS”) and Gulf Coast Retina Associates (“GCRA”) in Florida. In two years, RCA has grown to 25 partners across the US. This alliance presents two of the premier partners in the Tampa Bay region, allowing for the highest level of care and treatment to patients in a thriving state.
“The physicians and staff of Retina Group of Florida would like to welcome Dr. Thomas Ward and Dr. Daniel Montzka to our group, and to Retina Consultants of America. Both doctors received the very best surgical retina training, and both have used their substantial talents to provide outstanding retina care to their patients,” said Larry Halperin, MD. “As we continue to grow throughout the State of Florida, we welcome this opportunity to partner with physicians who have integrity, ability, and dedication to patient care.”
Vitreo Retinal Surgeons was founded by Dr. Thomas G. Ward in 1989. Their mission is to service the retina needs of West Florida including Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties. VRS doctors are board certified ophthalmologists and specialize in treating Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Tears and Detachments, and Retinal Vascular Diseases.
“Vitreo Retinal Surgeons is pleased to partner with Retina Consultants of America and the outstanding retina specialists that comprise its extensive nationwide organization. We look forward to sharing RCA’s mission, offering an expanded level of clinical care, and participating in innovative research. For the past thirty years, VRS has strived to provide our referring doctors, patients, and local communities with state-of-the-art, comprehensive, and compassionate retinal care, and we welcome the opportunity to continue this commitment aligned with RCA” said Dr. Thomas G. Ward, President of Vitreo Retinal Surgeons.
With two locations in Clearwater and Trinity, Gulf Coast Retina Associates has been a staple in the Tampa Bay surrounding area for advanced retina eye health. GCRA specialized in treatment of disease of the vitreous and retina, including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, macular holes, retinal tears and detachment, retinal vascular disorders, and complications of cataract surgery. Dr. Dan P. Montzka, M.D. is also the creator of the IntelleChart EHR starting in 2006 and then the CEO and Co-Founder of MDIntelleSys, LLC in 2008. Within a few years the IntelleChart system became the EHR of choice for Retina Surgeons and Ophthalmologists across the country. In 2014, Dr. Montzka sold the company to NexTech Systems, LLC and continued to lead the IntelleChart product as the Chief Medical Officer until 2018.
RCA includes practices in California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The addition of VRS and GCRA furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States. RCA now has a total of more than 175 physicians across the United States.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America, please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
