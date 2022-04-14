Patrick Scherzinger accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

I am extremely proud to be the youngest member of the Forbes Business Council and furthermore excited to connect with successful entrepreneurs and leaders from all around the world.” — Patrick Scherzinger

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, HESSEN, GERMANY, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Scherzinger, managing shareholder at Scherzinger Holding GmbH, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Patrick Scherzinger was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Patrick Scherzinger into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Patrick Scherzinger has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Patrick will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Patrick Scherzinger will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.