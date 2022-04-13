Strategies For Global Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Players In 2022-26 Market

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market size is expected to grow from $12.88 billion in 2021 to $13.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. As per TBRC’s animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market research the market size is expected to grow to $17.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The growing demand for meat is a significant factor that will drive the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers industry growth.

The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market consists of sales of animal growth promoters and performance enhancers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers help in the safety of animals from various microbial diseases and also help them to develop into strong and healthy adults. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Trends

Companies in the market are increasingly investing in phytogenics for higher efficiency of growth promoters through natural means. Phytogenics, sometimes also referred to as botanicals or phytobiotics, are plant-based feed additives utilized in animal nutrition. They are derived from herbs, spices, and extracts. Phytochemicals can be used in solid, dried, and ground form or as extracts, and also can be classified as essential oils and oleoresins depending on the process used to derive the active ingredients. The use of phytogenics promotes increased feed intake, improved gut function, prevention of diarrhea, and antimicrobial and antioxidative effects in livestock.

Global Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Segments

The global animal growth promoter and performance enhancer market is segmented:

By Type: Antibiotic Growth Promoters, Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoters

By Animal Type: Poultry, Swine, Livestock, Aquaculture, Others

By Nature of Chemicals: Microbial Products, Prebiotics and Probiotics, Yeast Products, Enzymes/Herbs, Oils and Spices

By Geography: The global animal growth and performance enhancers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market overviews, animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers global market, animal growth promoters and performance enhancers global market share, animal growth promoters and performance enhancers global market segments and geographies, animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market players, animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Merck Animal Health, Cargill, Royal DSM N.V., Vetoquinol S.A., Bupo Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Alltech, Bayer Animal Health, Zoetis, and Bioniche Life Sciences.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

