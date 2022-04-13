Convenience Factors To Boost Meat Processing Equipment Market Demand

Meat Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing consumption of processed meat is expected to propel the growth of the meat processing equipment market going forward. Processed meat provides a number of advantages, including a better taste, a lower risk of meat-borne infections, a longer shelf life, and a high degree of portability. For instance, according to the Standard Process Inc., a US based food supplements company report published in 2020, processed foods account for about 70% of the American diet. Additionally, according to the agricultural and processed food products export development authority, during the fiscal year 2020-21, India exported 774.11 Megatonne (MT) of processed meat to the world, valued at $1.62 million. According to the meat processing equipment market overview, the increasing consumption of processed meat drives the growth of the market.

TBRC’s global meat processing equipment market report is segmented by type into cutting equipment, blending equipment, tenderizing equipment, filling equipment, slicing equipment, grinding equipment, smoking equipment, massaging equipment, others, by meat type into beef, mutton, pork, others, by application into fresh processed meat, precooked meat, raw cooked meat, cured meat, dry meat, raw fermented sausages, others.

The global meat processing equipment market size is expected to grow from $9.78 billion in 2021 to $10.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.71%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global meat processing equipment market share is expected to reach $13.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.89%.

In November 2021, KKR, a US based global investment firm, announced the acquisition of Bettcher Industries for an undisclosed amount. Bettcher is a trusted provider of innovative, semi-automated handheld tools and automated equipment for many of poultry, pork and beef processing plants globally, headquartered in Birmingham, Ohio. The acquisition will be a continuation of KKR’s commitment to expand and diversify investment portfolio and build market leaders.

Major players covered in the global meat processing equipment industry are GEA Group, JBT Corporation, Marel, Illinois Tool Works, The Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, Equipamientos Carnicos, Biro Manufacturing Company, Brahe, RZPO, Bizerba, Riopel Industries, Minerva Omega Group, Risco, Millard Manufacturing Corporation, Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation, Gee Foods & Packaging, PSS Svidnik, Ross Industries Inc., and Metalbud Nowicki.

