Freight Forwarding Market Automates Processes With AI For Increased Accuracy And Productivity

Freight Forwarding Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Freight Forwarding Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the freight forwarding market. Artificial intelligence plays an important role in lowering costs, saving time, enhancing productivity, and increasing accuracy through automation and real-time data. For instance, Kuehne+Nagel, a Switzerland-based logistics company introduced the AI-enabled freight forwarding platform named eTrucknow.com for the overland shipments within the Asia Pacific region. Shippers can use eTrucknow to achieve a simplified quote and comparison procedure. Once the customer has submitted the shipment details, an AI-enabled engine optimizes and automates the quotation comparison process by validating various data points and presenting the most affordable quotation to the customer. Furthermore, through the marketplace platform, eTrucknow gives certified carriers access to a network of shippers in need of road freight services, allowing them to turn their vacant space or trips into potential cash.

Read more on the Global Freight Forwarding Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freight-forwarding-global-market-report

The global freight forwarding market size is expected to grow from $180.66 billion in 2021 to $191.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The global freight forwarding market share is then expected to grow to $220.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Growth in international trade volumes is significantly contributing to the freight forwarding market growth. International trade is the exchange of services and products between countries. Trading globally will give the consumers and countries the chance to be exposed to goods and services that are not available in their own countries, or costlier domestically. Freight forwarders organize the intermodal transportation of goods on behalf of shippers, and increased trade volume will boost freight forwarding activities. For instance, according to the World Trade Organization, the volume of global merchandise trade increased by 8.0% in 2021. According to the freight forwarding industry analysis, the growth in international trade volumes is expected to fuel the growth of the market going forward.

Major players covered in the global freight forwarding industry are Agility, Bollore Logistics, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL Global Forwarding, Dimerco, Expeditors International, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel, Nippon Express, Expeditors International, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Expeditors International, Panalpina World Transport Holding Ltd., CMA CGM, CJ Logistics Corporation, Kerry Logistics, and DAMCO.

TBRC’s global freight forwarding market report is segmented by service into transportation and warehousing, packaging and documentation, insurance, value-added services, by logistics model into first party logistics, second party logistics, third party logistics, by mode of transport into air freight forwarding, ocean freight forwarding, road freight forwarding, rail freight forwarding, by customer type into b2c, b2b, by application into industrial and manufacturing, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, military, oil and gas, food and beverages, others.

Freight Forwarding Market Report 2022 – By Services (Transportation And Warehousing, Packaging And Documentation, Insurance, Value-added Services), By Logistics Model (First Party Logistics, Second Party Logistics, Third Party Logistics), By Mode of Transport (Air Freight Forwarding, Ocean Freight Forwarding, Road Freight Forwarding, Rail Freight Forwarding), By Customer Type (B2C, B2B), By Application (Industrial And Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Military, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverages) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a freight forwarding market overview, freight forwarding market forecast, freight forwarding market size and freight forwarding market growth for the whole market, freight forwarding market segments, geographies, freight forwarding market trends, freight forwarding market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Freight Forwarding Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5715&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Freight Cars Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Intermodals, Tank Wagons, Freight Cars), By Application (Coal, Petroleum And Chemicals, Metals And Minerals, Automobiles, Agricultural Products, Other Applications), By End-Use Industries (Agriculture, Construction, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Government & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Marine) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freight-cars-global-market-report

General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Local General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance General Freight Trucking), By Application (Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare), By Size (Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-freight-trucking-global-market-report

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Truckload Transportation, Less-Than-Truckload Transportation, Intermodal Transportation, Dry-Bulk Transportation), By Size (Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks), By Application (Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/local-general-freight-trucking-global-market-report

Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Automobiles And Heavy Equipment, Bulk Liquids, Dry Bulk Materials, Forest Products, Refrigerated Goods), By Application (Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Other Applications), By Size (Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialized-freight-trucking-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

