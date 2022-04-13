ContactPigeon launches Samaritan, a powerful Omnichannel Chat functionality for retailers

ATHENS, GREECE, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ContactPigeon, one of the leading omnichannel customer engagement platforms for retailers in Europe, launches a new product line with omnichannel chat capabilities, verticalizing its current omnichannel customer engagement solution. ContactPigeon’s Samaritan Omnichannel Chat is a customizable helpdesk solution for retailers, fully integrated within the company’s platform, enhancing the customer experience.

How does ContactPigeon’s Omnichannel Chat solution exceed the competition:

Includes a built-in chatbot specifically for retail and eCommerce.

Protects sensitive customer data and ensures the safety of personal information with 2-step verification via email and mobile number.

Empowers the agents with a detailed customer profile embedded in the chat interface, for top-notch support.

Allows brands to deliver triggered chat messages based on customers’ behavior for optimal and personalized customer support experience.

Supports advanced dynamic segmentation features.

Named after the Parable of the Good Samaritan, ContactPigeon’s Omnichannel Chat acts as a direct line of communication between retail companies and their customers. With the goal of solving simple and complex problems alike in no time, Samaritan is powered by an advanced AI chatbot. Its advanced support ticket management dashboard makes for easier and faster interactions, with its 360o customer profiling completing the omnichannel customer journey and satisfaction.

“Samaritan is defined by the reason it was created and the purpose it was designed to serve. Most of us have associated chat tools as a means that would allow us to communicate with our friends and family. Samaritan’s purpose is to fill this gap and become the ideal tool of communication between the consumer and the brand. Customers will get the help that they need in the best possible way, making for a wonderful customer journey. Samaritan’s purpose is highlighted by its 360o features and its omnichannel, customer-first philosophy. “, said George Mirotsos, CEO and co-founder of ContactPigeon.

Read more about the Samaritan Omnichannel Chat here.

About ContactPigeon

ContactPigeon empowers marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built for retailers. The platform is designed to deliver perfectly timed and personalized messages for each customer, regardless of whether the point of contact is offline or online. The company has been awarded more than 20 industry awards and distinctions since 2015 and is also a member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy movement. Its client base consists of hundreds of retailers in Europe and the USA such as Fujitsu, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, and L’OREAL.

Contacts

Elina Kremenioti, 1-800-490-1732

Marketing Associate

marketing@contactpigeon.com

www.contactpigeon.com