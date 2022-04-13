Global Body Scrub Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Body Scrub Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global body scrub market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. A body scrub is a skincare product that is utilized for removing dead skin cells through the process of exfoliation. It is also used as a body treatment product that is used for hydrating and cleansing the skin while improving the body’s blood circulation. Also known as a body exfoliant, its usage is associated with softening and smoothening the skin and reducing various dermatological conditions, such as acne, blemishes, pigmentation and signs of aging. It utilizes numerous aromatic massaging oils and ingredients, including cocoa butter, coconut oil, almond and apricot, for its formulation that provide the skincare product with additional nourishment.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global body scrub market is primarily driven by the increasing uptake of skincare products. The widespread preference for personal grooming and the growing awareness regarding the benefits of skincare routines, along with the rising focus on maintaining a youthful appearance, have boosted the uptake of body scrubs across the globe. Along with this, the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and their shifting lifestyle preferences are also providing a thrust to the market growth. The market is further driven by the escalating demand for skincare products with herbal, organic and natural ingredients. These products are generally chemical-free and paraben-free that minimizes the chances of developing skin allergies or reactions. Additionally, exfoliating products fortified with coconut oil are also gaining widespread popularity among the masses as these scrubs are enhanced with anti-tanning and anti-inflammatory properties. Furthermore, easy product availability through online and offline retail channels that offer discounted rates and flexible payment options to their customers is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing preference for grooming among males and the aggressive promotional activities conducted by vendors through social media platforms.

Body Scrub Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3LAB Inc.

Estée Lauder Companies

Home & Body Company

Innisfree Corporation (Amorepacific Corporation)

L’Oréal S.A.

Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

The Body Shop Inc. (Natura Co Holding S/A)

Yunos Co. Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Sephora (LVMH)

Shiseido Company Limited

The Face Shop (LG Household & Health Care Co.)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global body scrub market on the basis of product type, skin type, product form, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Plant-based

Milk-based

Others

Breakup by Skin Type:

Sensitive

Normal

Dry

Oily

Breakup by Product Form:

Powder

Gel or Liquid

Cream

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

