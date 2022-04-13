A Unique Opportunity to Invest in the Workplaces of the Future
THE rapid rise of one of the UK’s most innovative training companies is continuing with a major six-figure investment opportunity.
Neve will become the ideal alternative to traditional training and learning. Neve will also help professional learners gain an education that goes beyond just knowledge sharing."GLASGOW, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE rapid rise of one of the UK's most innovative training companies is continuing with a major six-figure investment opportunity.
— Angela Prenter Smith
This is Milk, the consultancy, technology, and digital transformation agency is offering £450,000 of investment for its ground-breaking online learning platform, Neve.
The agency, founded seven years ago by the award-winning entrepreneur Angela Prentner-Smith, has gained a gold-standard reputation for its inventive techniques and strategies in making global workplaces fit for the future.
Neve will allow training providers to create courses that can adapt to the way the individual learner acquires knowledge and skills - regardless of their learning ability.
Investors will receive a share in This is Milk, which has all but doubled its annual sales for each of the last three years. This unique opportunity to share in the company’s success and to back a project with a purpose will help maintain its reputation for changing the dynamics of the modern British workplace.
Prentner-Smith said: “In today's e-learning market, learners and educators encounter drawbacks with many products.
“These range from limited face-to-face communication during training sessions and learning activities that can feel socially disconnected or lonely for some students. This can lead to less focus on skills practice and an over-reliance on theory.
“People with disabilities can encounter an added stumbling block in having only limited access to courses and materials.
“With Neve, we will strive to resolve these challenges and others by providing ways to improve where, when, what, and how people learn.”
Neve has constructed a suite of features designed to make it easy for trainers to deliver content in ways that make teaching and learning more successful for everyone.
It provides Learning Pathways which allow learners to interact with course content organised into digestible chunks. These act as a ‘roadmap’, guiding learners on how they progress.
The use of ‘nudges’, specifically designed to improve outcomes through practice and reinforcement, will also be a crucial element of the Neve blueprint for change. In this way, learners will receive gentle suggestions and incentives for generating positive change in their learning behaviours.
Neve will also serve a much wider range of learners than other teaching and learning systems by featuring content-based learner adaptations. This means that training delivered through Neve will be tailored to meet the needs of people with learning challenges such as dyslexia, dyspraxia, attention deficit disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Prentner-Smith said: “Neve will also help professional learners gain an education that goes beyond just knowledge sharing. With Neve they will acquire the means to demonstrate explicitly how to apply what they learn in specific contexts.
“Neve will become the ideal alternative to traditional training and learning. The effectiveness of these ‘tried and trusted’ methods has simply been outstripped by the pace of a changing global economy and the technology landscape. Our methods and ideas will help workplaces adapt to this fast-changing environment by making them nimbler and more flexible
“It's not magic, and it’s possible to build an education journey that works well for everyone. With Neve, we’re just getting started.”
“Not only are we building the learning platform for the future we’re doing so by shaping it around the nuances of our shared humanity. Inclusion and diversity will be embedded at the heart of our core values, and these will be enhanced by the wonder of cutting-edge technology and neuroscience.”
For more information, please visit https://www.nevelearning.co.uk/
About This Is Milk
Since 2015, This is Milk has worked to help organisations prepare for an ever-changing world. Based in Glasgow and working around the UK and increasingly internationally, it is a training and consultancy business.
The team specialises in delivering ground-breaking human-centred change and digital strategy, teaching future skills and developing an inclusive learning platform, their purpose is to help make workplaces fit for the future.
This is Milk works with private, third and public sector organisations and clients include RBS, Res Diary, The Scottish Digital Academy, The Sage Group, Education Scotland, Impact Arts, Women’s Enterprise Scotland, Cyrenians, CivTech – the Scottish Government’s tech and innovation arm, the Welsh Government and Education Scotland.
Founded by UK-based, Canadian, Angela Prentner-Smith, This is Milk has won several awards including a 2018 award from leading UK digital body BIMA for its Digital Transformation Programme. Prentner-Smith was also featured in Scottish Business Insider’s influential female business leaders feature Twenty Women to Watch feature. In 2021, Angela was shortlisted for Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Glasgow Business Awards.
