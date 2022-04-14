Mundrisoft unpacks a powerful suite of EdTech solutions using new technologies
Assessment & LMS (learning management system) built in new ways using the latest technologies that is affordable for education centers and the EdTech companies.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extensive experience in the EdTech space gives Mundrisoft the edge to anticipate the needs of learning companies and make them future-ready.
Mundrisoft. (https://mundrisoft.com), a full-service IT partner with end-to-end solutions for mid-sized and large enterprises now expands its suite of digital learning products at its Centre of Excellence.
Mundrisoft is launching advanced EdTech solutions for Assessment & LMS (learning management system) built in new ways using the latest technologies. These solutions are not only ready to take on the future but also affordable for education centers and the EdTech companies.
Founded by Professor turned Software Leader Jay Kinker, Mundrisoft has been making giant strides in the education domain owing to his extensive experience in this field. The new suite of solutions is part of Mundrisoft's ongoing mission to build, deliver, and support a digital and inclusive future for learning companies.
Learning has transformed radically due to the pandemic prioritizing digital learning worldwide. Going forward, it will continue to be an inherent aspect of learning pedagogy. Learning companies have acknowledged its role and are exploring new ways to keep the learning experience engaging and accessible.
They are altering their strategies to keep pace with these changing demands in the field of education. Needless to say, this is the perfect time for Mundrisoft to level up its product portfolio to offer an advanced suite of EdTech solutions for Assessment & LMS (learning management system).
Centre of Excellence dedicated to future-focused learning
The new set of solutions is built for maximum impact using the latest technologies. Created at their state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence, these solutions will challenge existing ways of learning.
Mundrisoft leverages automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence to help modern educators deliver a learning experience that is truly engaging and transformative. The rationale is to help them adopt a digital-first approach while curating and delivering learning content. Educators across USA are already using Mundrisoft’ custom services and products for business enablement.
The Centre of Excellence keeps learning experience and digitalization at the core of everything. It has become the hub of extraordinary learning experiences for educators globally. The solutions are created after rigorous research to empower educators to create seamless learning experiences for virtual training, e-learning, and mentoring programs. The focus is now on helping them solve the challenges of learners through digitalization without losing the human connection in this quest.
As Jay Kinker explains, "The one thing that I have learned in my many years in the field of education is the power of innovation. Everything is evolving rapidly; be it curriculums, learning methods, or teaching technologies. What has remained constant however is the need to innovate to foster a culture of collaboration. In the last couple of years, we have seen over 300 percent growth in EdTech alone. With the new tech stack from Mundrisoft, I am sure educators and EdTech companies will discover new ways to achieve business outcomes.”
A proven track record
With Jay Kinker at the helm of operations and strategy, Mundrisoft has been able to maintain a track record of leadership. Jay has been acknowledged as the MVP (Most Valuable Partner) by Microsoft for his extraordinary contributions. He has helped companies improve effectiveness and team dynamics. With purpose-built solutions, Mundrisoft is all set to grow its footprint in the education sector after making its mark in the IT domain.
About Mundrisoft
Mundrisoft has built and maintained revolutionary global educator software for EdTech companies and is known for its cutting-edge EdTech solutions. Integrated learning tools and solutions like Assessment, LMS, Curriculum Management, Product Catalogue, Headless CMS and other related systems have helped companies maintain a leadership position in the EdTech space.
Mundrisoft has been providing end-to-end solutions to learning companies to address the modern demands of their users. The company will continue to unlock next-gen technologies to diversify its portfolio and offer robust solutions to help businesses succeed in their digitalization endeavors.
