Cleveland Debut Author Candice Zee Wins 2021 Story Monsters Approved Award in Tween Novels
Middle-Grade/YA Novel The Munchkins Wins Second Award
The Munchkins has all the "ingredients" for a fantastical, magical, YA story that also caters to adults who absolutely love the Potter-esque world that happens maybe twice in a lifetime.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upper middle-grade dark fantasy novel The Munchkins by Cleveland-based author Candice Zee, published in October 2021, just won a 2021 Story Monsters Approved children’s book award from Story Monsters LLC. The award was in the category Tween Novels (Ages 10-14) Fiction. This is the second book award for The Munchkins, as last month The Munchkins won the Gold Award in the Teen Category of the 2021-2022 Reader Views Literary Awards.
— Amy Lignor, Reader Views
This suspenseful story about thirteen adopted siblings with mysterious powers and their malevolent neighbor is Zee’s debut novel, and it has been receiving high praise from readers and reviewers alike. In a 5-Star review for The Munchkins, Amy Lignor of Reader Views said The Munchkins "has all the "ingredients" for a fantastical, magical, YA story that also caters to adults who absolutely love the Potter-esque world that happens maybe twice in a lifetime."
In the book, Capricorn Munch and her twelve siblings all stop aging at 10 years old and develop powers that give them incredible abilities. They strive to live a normal life with their loving adoptive father, hiding their powers, until a sociopathic neighbor moves in next door. As the dangerous neighbor encourages them to be reckless with their pow-ers, the siblings realize he’s up to something more sinister and they need to find out what—before it’s too late. The book is the first in a series and is available nationally and internationally through brick-and-mortar stores, online retailers, and libraries.
Candice Zee is a middle-grade and young adult (YA) fantasy writer who first dreamed the idea of The Munchkins as a child while playing make-believe with her brother in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The two siblings would make up Munchkins stories, act them out, and imagine them into being. She is an early childhood teacher and lives with her wife and dog in Cleveland, Ohio. The Munchkins is her debut book. More information about the book series can be found at her website www.munchkinsbooks.com.
