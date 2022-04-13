Small businesses interested in becoming Airport Rental Car Suppliers encouraged to attend virtual event April 26

Submit Release
HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division,  along with HDOT Office of Civil Rights, is hosting a virtual Airport Rental Car Supplier Diversity Outreach event and webinar on April 26, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The intent of this event is to inform small businesses of contracting opportunities with car rental companies located at Hawaii’s airports: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA), Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Lihue Airport (LIH). Representatives from Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Hawaii Island, and Kauai will be in attendance to answer questions on providing goods and services to car rental agencies, various contracting opportunities, the Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) certification process, additional Supplier Diversity certifications, and other benefits for small businesses. You do not have to be a certified disadvantaged business to attend this event.

The registration deadline is Monday, April 18, 2022. RSVP at this online link. View event flyer.

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact Mr. Daryl Fujita at (808) 838-8884 or [email protected] prior to April 26. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.

Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.

