Senate Bill 1188 Printer's Number 1585
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - An Act providing for patient access to diagnostics and treatments for Lyme disease and related tick-borne illnesses; and requiring health care policies to provide certain coverage.
There were 1,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,334 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - An Act providing for patient access to diagnostics and treatments for Lyme disease and related tick-borne illnesses; and requiring health care policies to provide certain coverage.