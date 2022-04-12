Submit Release
Senate Bill 1102 Printer's Number 1438

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - A Supplement to the act of July 28, 1966 (3rd Sp.Sess., P.L.87, No.3), entitled "An act providing for the establishment and operation of the University of Pittsburgh as an instrumentality of the Commonwealth to serve as a State-related university in the higher education system of the Commonwealth; providing for change of name; providing for the composition of the board of trustees; terms of trustees, and the power and duties of such trustees; authorizing appropriations in amounts to be fixed annually by the General Assembly; providing for the auditing of accounts of expenditures from said appropriations; providing for public support and capital improvements; authorizing the issuance of bonds exempt from taxation within the Commonwealth; requiring the chancellor to make an annual report of the operations of the University of Pittsburgh," making appropriations for carrying the same into effect; and providing for a basis for payments of such appropriations, for a method of accounting for the funds appropriated and for certain fiscal information disclosure.

