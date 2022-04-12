House Bill 1962 Printer's Number 2249
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in 911 emergency communication services, further providing for telecommunications management.
There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,329 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in 911 emergency communication services, further providing for telecommunications management.