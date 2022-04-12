House Bill 934 Printer's Number 0931
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - An Act repealing the act of October 4, 1978 (P.L.876, No.169), entitled "An act establishing the Pennsylvania Crime Commission and providing for its powers and duties."
There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,329 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - An Act repealing the act of October 4, 1978 (P.L.876, No.169), entitled "An act establishing the Pennsylvania Crime Commission and providing for its powers and duties."