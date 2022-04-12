House Bill 947 Printer's Number 1841
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - An Act amending Title 40 (Insurance) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in regulation of insurers and related persons generally, providing for group market provisions.
There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,329 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - An Act amending Title 40 (Insurance) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in regulation of insurers and related persons generally, providing for group market provisions.