The Binance Smart Chain Has A New Hero
CareCoin is a new hyper-deflationary cryptocurrency built to spread love and care throughout the world
CareCoin (CARES:CARES)ALVARADO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Binance Smart Chain has been blessed with a new hero in the form of CareCoin. The new hyper-deflationary cryptocurrency was created to make a positive impact in the world and allow those in need to benefit from the amazing opportunities of DeFi and web 3 techs.
According to a 2021 GHA report, over 1 billion people currently live in countries experiencing protracted crises. The number of countries facing these challenges has risen from 13 in 2005 to about 31 as of 2019. What this means is that currently, 16% of the world's population is in distress and requires goodwill and support from the rest of humanity to surmount the challenges they're facing.
The new charity focussed cryptocurrency has pledged to donate 2% of transactions to a charity wallet which will be used to fund various humanitarian projects and organizations that will be chosen by members of the community.
“Care Coin sets itself apart with its overarching mission; To become the Currency of Giving; what we mean is that with every sell and every buy transaction, we take 2%, and put those coins into a Donation/Charity Wallet and we then use those funds to conduct charitable actions such as paying-off medical bills; funding critical procedures for patients, filling up food banks around the world; providing clean/drinkable water to impoverished people, building clean energy homes & schools for those communities in need, and funding specialized projects such as building solar-powered water wells.”
The amazing humanitarian-driven crypto will also possess the largest defi ecosystem in the Universe, with over 25 Utilities planned/built, and with incredible features and applications that will make it one of the most phenomenal crypto tokens available on the Binance Smart Chain.
Perhaps, one of the greatest aspects of the CareCoin EcoSystem is that the Utilities that make up the EcoSystem, all give back to its holders with every transaction!
Anyone interested in learning more about the amazing utilities of CareCoin can visit the token's website at www.projectcarecoin.com. CareCoin is currently available at pancakeswap.finance, poocoin.app and coinmarketcap.com
