Camden County Museum performs play for Dogwood Festival

Camden County Museum

LINN CREEK, MISSOURI, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Camden County Museum players will perform Peril on the High Seas by Billy St. John during the Dogwood Festival in Camdenton, Missouri. The first Dinner Theater of the 2022 season begins on April 22nd and 23rd. Tickets are $20. Buffet Style Spaghetti Supper will be served. Seating begins at 5:30 pm and all the action takes place at 7:00 pm. For more information, call 573-346-7191.

The Camden County Museum is located at 206 S Locust Street, Linn Creek, MO 65052.

An extensive variety of local artifacts are on exhibit at the Camden County Museum.

Artifacts from the historic towns of Camdenton, Laurie, Macks Creek, Montreal, Osage Beach, Richland, Sunrise Beach, Stoutland, and all around Camden County are on display. Our museum is perfect for self guided tours. We also offer group tours by appointment. Historical journals and publications, genealogy services and vintage exhibits. Our exhibits include tools, clothing, furniture, firearms and Civil War memorabilia as well as the new addition of the Indian relics display.

Visitors will find: pioneer tools, Civil and World War memorabilia, early county family collections, and an extensive Native American stone exhibit. The archives have interesting historical articles and genealogies of many of the grass-root families of the county. There is an abundance of photographs of Old Linn Creek, and other places of days gone by. All events and activities are family oriented. The museum is a tobacco, alcohol, firearms and pet free facility.