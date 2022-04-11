Recently, California passed legislation to protect California renters from evictions until June 30th. This protection only helps renters who applied for financial assistance before March 31st of this year. Also, it only protects them from being evicted for rent owed during the first two years of the pandemic, which means people can still get evicted for not paying rent in April or in the future.
California extends eviction protection for renters
