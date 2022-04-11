Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,331 in the last 365 days.

Despite improper shackling during trial, death penalty affirmed for young girl’s murder that occurred 12 years before the defendant’s arrest

Stating that “physical restraints are considered extraordinary measures,” the court does conclude the superior court abused its discretion in ordering the defendant to wear leg chains during his trial, but it finds the error harmless beyond a reasonable doubt.

You just read:

Despite improper shackling during trial, death penalty affirmed for young girl’s murder that occurred 12 years before the defendant’s arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.