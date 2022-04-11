Stating that “physical restraints are considered extraordinary measures,” the court does conclude the superior court abused its discretion in ordering the defendant to wear leg chains during his trial, but it finds the error harmless beyond a reasonable doubt.
Despite improper shackling during trial, death penalty affirmed for young girl’s murder that occurred 12 years before the defendant’s arrest
