To help assist with the cleanup of waterway debris caused by the atmospheric river event in November 2021, helicopter support is expected to begin as early as Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the following areas:

Thompson, Nicola and Coldwater waterways

Helicopters will fly along these rivers, removing debris where safe to do so.

On the Nicola River, helicopter operations will continue to support small human-made debris removal, with particular attention given to the Shackan and Nooaitch Indian Reserves.

Much of the Thompson River is inaccessible to ground crews, so helicopter traffic along this waterway will be heavier.

Spius Creek

Helicopter work in this region is expected to begin Wednesday, April 13 and continue until Monday, April 18, 2022.

Where required, traffic control crews will be on the ground to assist with this work.

More information

Due to the atmospheric river event, more than 270 pieces of debris have been identified along B.C. waterways.

The Province is assessing waterway debris and, where a public safety threat is identified, is engaging with First Nations, local authorities and private citizens on a plan for removal.

From flights, site visits and communications with First Nations in the area and local government, the ministry is aware of numerous large human-made debris in the river system including roads, bridges, buildings, vehicles and sea-cans.

There are also significant amounts of natural debris along the river course that require further assessment for potential removal or other mitigative measures.

As the snow cover is receding, site visits, aerial video, drone footage and local communities are identifying additional debris.

Reporting Debris