Capilano University adds first on-campus housing

CANADA, April 12 - Capilano University students looking for more housing options in the North Shore will soon find relief.

The university is building its first on-campus housing, creating 362 beds and a 250-seat dining hall at the main campus in North Vancouver.

“We know how stressful it is for some students who are unable to find housing and are balancing long commutes on top of their schoolwork,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “To make life easier for students, we are building thousands of student housing spaces throughout the province. The first-of-its-kind new on-campus housing at Capilano University will help ease those pressures, ensuring more students can focus on their schoolwork knowing their housing is secure.”

The Province is providing $41.5 million toward the $58.2-million project. Capilano University is investing $16.7 million in the project. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023 and complete in late 2024.

Designated for first- and second-year students, there will be priority access for Indigenous students. The six-storey building will include common space, laundry facilities, a First Nations-focused reflection and gathering space, and a dining hall on the main level. The other five floors include a mix of single- and double-occupancy rooms, 12 of which will be accessible units.

“Offering on-campus student housing marks a major step forward for Capilano University,” said Paul Dangerfield, president, Capilano University. “Creating this opportunity for learners to live where they study will bring a pivotal revitalization to our main campus, reduce housing barriers and enhance the experience for student residents.”

This project is part of the Provincial Homes for BC plan, which includes building 8,000 new student beds by 2028 so more people studying in B.C. can have affordable housing alternatives to pursue post-secondary education.

Aligned with the Province’s CleanBC plan, the building will be built with wood framing and mass timber. The dining hall will be built with mass timber and feature a green roof.

Quotes:

Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour –

“One thing all Capilano University students have in common is a need for safe, affordable housing while they focus on their studies. The creation of permanent on-campus housing is invaluable to our community, as it provides homes for students while reducing pressure on the rental market.”

Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale –

“The housing affordability crisis is experienced by people across the North Shore, and students are no exception. This exciting project will provide Capilano University students affordable and secure on-campus housing as they study, while also adding to the overall housing stock in North Vancouver.”

Ishita Sharda, second-year business student, Capilano University –

“It can be hard for new students, especially international students like myself, to find accommodation that is affordable, safe and convenient. Having on-campus student housing will put such students’ minds at ease by providing an affordable, secure living space; lowering travel costs; making on-campus services accessible at all times; and giving students the ability to return to their rooms between hectic class schedules.”

Quick Facts:

In the Capilano University fall 2021 Welcome Back survey, 60% of respondents said they need to commute to campus, with 19% of respondents having a commute of more than one hour, and 22% having a commute of 45 minutes to one hour.

Capilano University has campuses in North Vancouver and Sechelt and provides educational programming in Mount Currie.

The project is estimated to add 219 direct jobs, and 113 indirect jobs to the economy.

Learn More:

For more information about Capilano University, visit: https://www.capilanou.ca/

A backgrounder follows.