Modernized BC Bid site open for registration, onboarding

CANADA, April 12 - The Province is inviting businesses and public-sector organizations to register on the new, modernized BC Bid site.

BC Bid is an online marketplace where public-sector organizations such as municipalities, school districts, health authorities, Crown corporations and the B.C. government can advertise contract opportunities for work in a wide range of sectors and services.

Businesses and suppliers can begin registering on the new BC Bid site on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Broader public-sector buyers can begin onboarding and creating their accounts on April 28, 2022.

Step-by-step guides are available to help users register and create their accounts. Recordings of information sessions are also available to help users familiarize themselves with the new site.

The new BC Bid uses Ivalua procurement software, a web-based tool that streamlines the way users view and bid on opportunities. The new system is also more transparent, and makes it easier for users to post opportunities and for suppliers to respond quickly.

Improvements include better search functions and easier navigation, improved security, and a reliable, modern experience for the public, buyers and suppliers.

BC Bid anticipates contract opportunities will be posted on the new site as early as June 2022. Users are invited to register earlier, so they are ready to bid when opportunities are posted.

Quick Facts:

  • The new, modernized BC Bid site is part of a strategy to transform the way government conducts procurement.
  • BC Bid is the virtual face of the government for accessing and competing on public-sector procurement opportunities.​​
  • The B.C. government spends almost $7 billion per year on a wide range of goods and services, supporting the delivery of high-quality programs that people count on.
  • Given the scale of the system and its impact on core government services, this new, more robust application is crucial to improving service to the people who use it.

Learn More:

For information on how to register on the new BC Bid site, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/bc-procurement-resources/bc-bid/prepare-for-new-bc-bid

To access BC Bid and learn more about BC Procurement Resources, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/bc-procurement-resources

