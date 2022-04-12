Full overnight closures of Lions Gate Bridge for counterflow upgrade

CANADA, April 12 - The Lions Gate Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions for three consecutive nights beginning Friday, April 29, 2022.

The overnight closures are necessary to complete the counterflow system upgrade. This includes the electrical system changeover and system testing.

Dates and times for overnight closures of the Lions Gate Bridge are:

Friday, April 29 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Saturday, April 30 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sunday, May 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During these times, the Stanley Park Causeway and the Lions Gate Bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic except emergency vehicles and late-night transit buses during hours when SeaBus is not operating.

During the daytime on this system changeover weekend, the bridge and causeway will be open to traffic with a partial system counterflow in place. This means that every second lane control signal will be used.

During the road closures, the east sidewalk on the bridge will remain open for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Travellers are asked to watch for and obey construction signs and directions from traffic control personnel while travelling in this area.

For up-to-date traffic advisories, check: www.drivebc.ca