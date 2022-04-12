Allowable annual cut level increased for Tree Farm Licence 53

CANADA, April 12 - Effective immediately, Albert Nussbaum, British Columbia’s acting deputy chief forester, has set a new allowable annual cut (AAC) level for Tree Farm Licence (TFL) 53 in the central Interior near Quesnel.

The new AAC for the TFL is 240,000 cubic metres. This is an increase of approximately 9.6% from the previous AAC of 219,000 cubic metres, which was set in 2010. The new AAC reflects objectives for all forest resource values and input provided by the Lheidli T’enneh Nation.

TFL 53 overlaps with the territorial boundaries of the Lheidli T’enneh Nation, Lhtako Dene Nation, Nazko First Nation and Tsilhqot’in Nation. Prior to this determination, First Nations were consulted on the Information Package and Draft Management Plan in accordance with provincial guidance.

TFL 53 is held by Dunkley Lumber Ltd. and covers an area of 87,839 hectares. The TFL was heavily affected by the mountain pine beetle epidemic that peaked in the mid 2000s, and the licensee implemented a successful salvage program.

The deputy chief forester has encouraged the licensee to work with First Nations to update its biodiversity plan and to incorporate riparian and road-management planning, both operationally and at the district and regional levels, through land-use and management planning.

The deputy chief forester’s AAC determination is an independent, professional judgement, based on information ranging from technical forestry reports, First Nations and public input, and the government’s social and economic goals.

Under the Forest Act, the chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province’s 37 timber supply areas and 33 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years.