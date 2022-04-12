Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller: Hay, Feed, Fencing Supplies Still Needed to Support Texas Wildfire Victims

AUSTIN – Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is calling on all who can to donate hay, feed and fencing supplies to support those impacted by the devastating Eastland Complex wildfires which have covered more than 45,000 acres in west central Texas.

“People from across the nation have been very generous and we’re appreciative of their support. Our hope is that others can continue to lend a hand to our recovery efforts,” said Commissioner Miller.

The Texas Department of Agriculture, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Red Chain Feeds, the Texas Animal Health Commission and the Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers are coordinating efforts to meet the needs of these fire victims. The wildfires have spanned Eastland County covering 46,768 acres due to dry, windy conditions. The fire hazard continues to put thousands at risk due to the dry weather and high winds.

“These donations will go directly to those who need them as soon as possible,” said Monty Dozier, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension Director, Disaster Assessment Recovery, College Station. “Texans are known for their generosity and deep values of Texas agriculture during times of need. This is certainly a situation where our neighbors and friends are needing assistance after losing some if not all of their livelihoods.”

“Texans help their neighbors. That’s what we do. Please consider making a donation today,” Miller said.

Donation locations and contact information:

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Donations Hotline: 979-314-8200

For direct delivery of supplies in the area:

Gorman Milling Company Inc. Fiber Plant

1200 East Townsend

Gorman, Texas 76454

Red Chain Feed Mill

Phone: Luke Fritts, 254-734-2252

Those unable to donate supplies can make a monetary donation through the Texas Department of Agriculture’s State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund. Payment can be made via PayPal or check.

