Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige announces $276M in capital improvement projects

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced the release of $276,557,732 for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released in February and March of 2022.

“These investments in communities around the state provide the best and most direct way to drive our economy and create jobs for our people, and they help to improve the daily experience of our residents and those who visit Hawaiʻi,” said Gov. David Ige.

A list of projects funded by CIPs released in February 2022 can be found here, and March 2022 here.

Krystal Kawabata Digital Media Specialist Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0080 [email protected]

Cindy McMillan Communications Director Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0012 [email protected]