Oil spill equipment exercise near Seattle waterfront

OLYMPIA – 

 

Who: Washington Dept. of Ecology, Kinder Morgan, NRC

What: Oil spill equipment deployment

When: Tuesday, April 12, 9:00 a.m.

Where: Pier 59 Alaskan Way

Contact: Jasmin Adams, (360) 464-0324   

Ecology is providing this notification as awareness of an oil spill drill along the Seattle waterfront on Tuesday, April 12, at 9:00 a.m. Your outlet may receive calls or inquiries about oil spill response activity on the water that day. This is only a drill, and there is no active oil spill.

Kinder Morgan and NRC will be deploying equipment to exercise their oil spill contingency plan, and test the geographic response plan for that area. Activities will start at the Kinder Morgan facility on Harbor Island, and then move to the waterfront near the Seattle Aquarium. Crews will operate oil spill skimmers near Harbor Island and deploy boom near the Seattle waterfront.

Again, this is only an exercise. If you receive any questions, please refer them to the Dept. of Ecology at the contact provided.

