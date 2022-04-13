Sixth Iteration by E. Hughes is a brilliant and captivating mystery

Sixth Iteration by Author E. Hughes Seventh Iteration by E. Hughes announced Penelope Children's Book Series by E. Hughes

Sixth Iteration by E. Hughes is an exciting, mysterious, romantic, sci-fi thriller that will leave you questioning who’s real...a captivating mystery. ★★★★★ EAM

Sixth Iteration is "a brilliant, twisty, reality-bending atmospheric philosophical thriller. A smart romance that will keep your eyes glued to every page, ★★★★★” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sci-fi and romance fans rejoice! Explore Authors has confirmation that a follow-up to Sixth Iteration is forthcoming. We look forward to the second book in this fantastic series.

Sixth Iteration by E. Hughes is currently available in hardcover, paperback, and digital eBook formats at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Walmart, and fine retailers everywhere . Hughes is also the author of the Penelope Children's book series.

Sixth Iteration by E. Hughes is a brilliant, twisty, reality-bending atmospheric philosophical thriller that questions what it means to live vs. being alive. In this passionate romantic thriller, an artificially intelligent machine who falls in love with the scientist hired to program him, goes on the run to escape the billion dollar robotics corporation who will do anything to get him back. When scientist Stella Andrews meets Randall Reid of Reid Robotics, she falls head over heels at first sight. But Randall is all business, not to mention a bit oblivious of Stella’s feelings, and prefers to focus on the task at hand…which is programming R1, a sentient A.I. program for the MEO Project that has fallen in love with Stella, unbeknownst to the scientists. Various machinations occur that leads to R1 escaping its digital confinement into the real world with a hope of eluding Reid Robotics to be with the woman it loves. Stella soon learns not everyone is who they appear to be, and the only one not in on the company’s secrets is her.

Not long after Sapphire’s “accident”, she is recruited by Elito, a spy agency in the business of corporate espionage. While on assignment, she falls under the deadly spell of a dashing but dangerous CEO, and must choose whether to run afoul of the man she is falling in love with, or the organization that hired her.

REVIEWS:

Reader Reviews of Sixth Iteration by E. Hughes

From Google Reviews:

To preface, I am a huge romantic at heart and I am also a huge fan of sci-fi so when I saw this book on kindle, it hit three massive checkmarks for me.

Going into the story, I was delighted to see that the book follows the POVs of Stella Andrews, a rather introverted scientist that has a healthy crush on the all-business Randell Reid, and Sapphire, a newly made spy for Elito, who must discover the secrets of the focused, charming, and dangerous billionaire CEO playboy of Reid Robotics.

When I started this story, I wasn’t the biggest fan of Sapphire’s sections, as I’m not big on espionage stories but Sapphire’s conflict over completing her assignment for Elito or staying loyal to Victor while also finding out the secrets of the man and his company was riveting and I soon found myself anticipating seeing her again to see how it all ended.

Meanwhile, I greatly adored Stella’s arc with the Randall and R1 that left me wanting more. Stella’s awkward, confused, and bumbling romance with the emotionally stilted but strangely compelling Randall Reid felt natural and progressed at a great pace, and her friendship with the robot R1 was so well-written and enjoyable, I often couldn’t wait for R1 to return to see how things would progress between the machine and Stella.

The book was very enjoyable with plenty of twists and turns, with a massive secret that left my jaw hanging in surprise.

Plot aside, The author hit the right spot between being descriptive without going into purple prose, the world actually felt alive with various side characters, with the main characters feeling like living, breathing, humans and I enjoyed the wonderful world-building that the author crafted.

While the book feels complete, there are some small dangling threads that the author left behind to add either a side story or even a full-blown sequel to expand on this world and some of the questions that the author explored in this novel.

All in all, a solid read that hits the mark for sci-fi lovers, spy lovers, and hopeless romantics. I would definitely recommend this book to my friends and family!

From Google Reviews:

There are two stories taking place on two timelines that come together in the final two or three chapters of the book. The story is about a scientist named Stella who agrees to join the research team for a robotics corporation. She meets a company representative and fellow scientist named Randall and sparks fly, just not the kind she wants. She loves me, she loves me not! Randall keeps things professional despite Stella’s feelings because he’s hiding a terrible secret, one he’s forbidden to tell her no matter what.

The alternate timeline involves a character named Sapphire, a stunning ballerina who loses her dance career to a dance injury. Lost and confused about how to move forward with her life after the end of a promising career in ballet, she’s recruited by Elito, a spy agency who wants her to take down the head of the robotics company that employs Randall. There are several chapters that covers Sapphire training for corporate spying that fails to fully draw me in (I was more interested in what was happening between Stella and Randall) until she finally meets Victor, the CEO of Reid Robotics and Elito’s target. This is where Sapphire’s story really takes off and the 3rd act of the story begins, bringing the timeline of both stories together. The third act was amazing and is where I really started to like Sapphire’s story and cared about the dilemma she faced as she fell in love with wealthy megalomaniac Victor Reid and started to envision a future with him, a clear conflict of interest with her mission. Of course, this becomes a center of all the drama in the story. This was epic and a fantastic read. I really enjoyed it.