EVE MOVING FORWARD ON SMART TRAFFIC-CIRCLE SOLUTION

Patented Sharing of Near-Term Directives is a KeyBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eve Ventures LLC (EVE), Brooklyn, New York, today announced it is proceeding with further development of its smart traffic-circle safety system.
“Traffic circles are becoming the primary means of intersection control in many places, worldwide. Our Smart Traffic-Circle (STC) system can add significant safety for vehicle and pedestrians as they approach traffic-circle intersections,” explained Adam Tannenbaum, EVE’s technologist and STC inventor.
“When two or more vehicles approach a traffic circle from different entrances, the sharing of near-term navigational directives, between the vehicles and their drivers, warns them of the other vehicle’s approach. The system may direct one vehicle to stop before entering so as to allow the other vehicle to pass safely,” Tannenbaum elaborated.
“Similarly, when a vehicle or vehicles and a pedestrian are approaching a traffic circle, drivers and pedestrian are warned and a pedestrian may be directed to stop before entering an adjoining crosswalk. Using shared near-term directives adds a near-term future look ahead that real-time sensors and signals cannot duplicate,” he added.
In addition to the sharing of near-term navigational directives, the system makes use of sophisticated visual sensing. To that end, the system will employ NVIDIA Metropolis platform that brings visual data and AI together to make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient.
“Our work is AI-inspired and transportation safety oriented,” said Tannenbaum. “We are a think-tank working on innovative solutions, made available through licensing, for solving a variety of transportation problems.”
EVE Ventures LLC, with locations in Brooklyn and Israel, invents solutions to problems in passenger and pedestrian safety as well as other application areas.
