The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Keddy the Biggest Little Giggle Bee!
“The next day the giggle bees had a valley-wide meeting. They all decided that they would have to send some brave giggle bee to turn the grumpy grasshopper’s frown upside down.””LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyhesia White sets the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books abuzz this coming April 23 and 24 at the University of Southern California. Tyhesia’s illustrated children’s book Keddy the Biggest Little Giggle Bee! is about adorable little Keddy, a giggle bee who lives in the beautiful, far away land called Giggle Bee Valley.
— Tyhesia White
One day a grumpy new neighbor moved in, then the grass in their beautiful valley turned gray, and the flowers and trees turned blue. Tyhesia writes, “The next day, the giggle bees had a valley-wide meeting. They all decided that they would have to send some brave giggle bee to turn the grumpy grasshopper’s frown upside down. Many giggle bees wanted to go, but Keddy was chosen because he was the best giggler in the entire valley. Keddy was afraid to go
because he thought he was too small.”
What will happen to their beautiful home? Follow Keddy and his friends in this charming tale filled with the power of friendship, and adventure to save Giggle Bee Valley. To join Keddy in his adventures, grab your copy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many other
online retailers.
