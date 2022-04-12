Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,299 in the last 365 days.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Keddy the Biggest Little Giggle Bee!

“The next day the giggle bees had a valley-wide meeting. They all decided that they would have to send some brave giggle bee to turn the grumpy grasshopper’s frown upside down.””
— Tyhesia White
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyhesia White sets the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books abuzz this coming April 23 and 24 at the University of Southern California. Tyhesia’s illustrated children’s book Keddy the Biggest Little Giggle Bee! is about adorable little Keddy, a giggle bee who lives in the beautiful, far away land called Giggle Bee Valley.

One day a grumpy new neighbor moved in, then the grass in their beautiful valley turned gray, and the flowers and trees turned blue. Tyhesia writes, “The next day, the giggle bees had a valley-wide meeting. They all decided that they would have to send some brave giggle bee to turn the grumpy grasshopper’s frown upside down. Many giggle bees wanted to go, but Keddy was chosen because he was the best giggler in the entire valley. Keddy was afraid to go
because he thought he was too small.”

What will happen to their beautiful home? Follow Keddy and his friends in this charming tale filled with the power of friendship, and adventure to save Giggle Bee Valley. To join Keddy in his adventures, grab your copy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many other
online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global
scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Keddy the Biggest Little Giggle Bee!

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.