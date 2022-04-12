Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Dear God, Thank You For Calling Me To The Carpet...A Wife's Prayer

It is on the carpet that we are asking God to cleanse us in a way like only He can.”
— Tena L Parker
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tena L Parker’s Dear God, Thank You For Calling Me To The Carpet...A Wife's Prayer is a Christian self-help book that deals with accountability to God and coming to terms with one’s “scars” specifically in the area of marriage. Tena’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California Campus.

Scars come in the form of childhood trauma(s), family or prior relationship issues that are repressed, unexposed, and unacknowledged. These scars are bound to rise on the surface and once they appear, they become the instruments of bondage; tools that the enemy utilizes to keep an individual confined in a loop of doubt. Tena urges readers to answer God’s call to the carpet: acknowledge their faults and empty out their hearts in order to be filled with God’s love.
Tena L. Parker is a native Texan and a Doctor of Pharmacy. She is the proud author of three other books: From Trial to Test to Testimony... The Promise of Eden; Growing Up In Marriage...Perfectly Flawed; and Staying Joyfully Married...My Little Book of "What-Nots." Grab your copy of this enlightening book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

