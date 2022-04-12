Submit Release
Post Session Report :: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

SB 118, PN 89 (K. Ward) – The legislation amends Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedures) by adding certain sex trafficking offenses to the list of offenses requiring registration under Megan’s Law. A vote of 47-2 was recorded.

SB 962, PN 1350 (Langerholc) – The legislation would direct the Department of Community, Economic, and Recreational Development to establish and promulgate rules and regulations for a grant program to support the construction or renovation of facilities to serve as co-working spaces in rural counties and rural municipalities. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1040, PN 1356 (Browne) – The legislation amends the Crime Victims Act (Act 111 of 1998) by requiring law enforcement to make reasonable efforts to notify surviving family members of a murder victim prior to publicly releasing the victim’s identification.

A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1047, PN 1375 (Gebhard) – The legislation amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to change the composition and powers of the State Armory Board. Under this bill, the State Armory Board would consist of the Adjutant General or a designee; the DMVA director of the Office of Facilities and Engineering will serve as the chairperson of the board; eight members appointed by the Adjutant General (including three members of the PA National Guard). The chairperson will designate a secretary of the board who will not be a member of the Board. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1172, PN 1549 (Vogel) – The bill amends Title 23 (Domestic Relations) by making changes to the Domestic and Sexual Violence Victim Address Confidentiality Program.

A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1179, PN 1580 (Baker) – The legislation amends 23 Pa.C.S. §6704 by creating two additional categories of crime victims eligible to participate in the Address Confidentiality Program.  Specifically, the bill adds victims of child abduction and victims of human trafficking to the list of individuals eligible for the program.  A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

Sen. Ward motioned to table the remaining bills on the calendar and the motion passed by vote of 29-20.

SB 284, PN 1578 (Yaw) – This legislation requires EQB to promulgate regulations establishing bonding requirements for alternative energy projects. A vote of 35-14 was recorded.

