the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents A Mind of a Broken Heart: One Family's Journey
“God brought me through a painful past and into a new appreciation for Him, life, love, and family. We can trade the ashes of our lives for the beauty God has waiting for us.””LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tammy Glamp-Siligrini’s A Mind of a Broken Heart: One Family's Journey is a book that sheds light on the nature of mental illness aimed at people with loved ones who are diagnosed with such. Tammy is set to join Bookmarc Alliance in their exhibit for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California
— Tammy Glamp-Siligrini
Campus.
The book details Tammy’s personal experience with bipolar disorder and the effects that it had on her and her family. With her first-hand account of bipolar disorder, Tammy wants to encourage others who suffer from the illness and live beyond it toward wellness and wholeness. The author’s story is not just a story of struggle but above all, it’s a tale of triumph; a victory she found in Jesus Christ.
Tammy Glamp Siligrini lives with her husband, James, her children, and grandchildren in Williamstown, New Jersey. Tammy leans on the grace and mercy of the Lord Jesus Christ while living with bipolar disorder. She facilitates a peer-led support group called Fresh Hope for Mental Health where she loves to see people set free from the stigmas surrounding mental illness.
Grab your copies of this eye-opening book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.
