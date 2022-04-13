Submit Release
FocusPoint achieved The Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FocusPoint Healthcare awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

FocusPoint has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Health care staffing firms place temporary staff in organizations that direct or provide patient care. Health Care Staffing Services Certification demonstrates FocusPoint’s efforts to address how qualifications and competencies of staff are determined, placement of staff and how their performance is monitored.

FocusPoint underwent a rigorous review in February of 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including program management, supporting self-management, and delivering and facilitating clinical care. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes health care staffing firms committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, Chief Operating Officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and Chief Nursing Executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend FocusPoint for using certification to strengthen its program structure and management framework, as well as to enhance its staff recruitment and development processes.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

For more information about FocusPoint, please visit focuspoint.net

