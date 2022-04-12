Submit Release
Competitive Procurement For the Homeless Student Stability Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making $865,000 available to eligible organizations to fund the Homeless Student Stability Program in the State of Washington to:

  • Provide educational stability by promoting housing stability to students in the public K-12 system and their families experiencing homelessness. This includes unaccompanied students experiencing homelessness.
  • Develop and expand collaborative strategies between housing and education partners to promote housing and educational stability.
  • Develop and implement evidence-informed strategies to address racial inequities among students in the public K-12 system and their families experiencing homelessness.

Chapter RCW 43.185C Homeless Housing and Assistance authorizes these funds. RCW 43.185C.340 establishes the HSSP grant.

Please see attached documents.

 

