Competitive Procurement For the Homeless Student Stability Program
The Washington State Department of Commerce is making $865,000 available to eligible organizations to fund the Homeless Student Stability Program in the State of Washington to:
- Provide educational stability by promoting housing stability to students in the public K-12 system and their families experiencing homelessness. This includes unaccompanied students experiencing homelessness.
- Develop and expand collaborative strategies between housing and education partners to promote housing and educational stability.
- Develop and implement evidence-informed strategies to address racial inequities among students in the public K-12 system and their families experiencing homelessness.
Chapter RCW 43.185C Homeless Housing and Assistance authorizes these funds. RCW 43.185C.340 establishes the HSSP grant.
Please see attached documents.