the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Potus: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts
"America is like the frontier—beckoning us to it, just out of reach, receding before us to the edge of Eternity, making us strive to achieve our dreams..."”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T.C. Owen’s Potus: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts is a magical realism novel revolving around President T.C., a semi-reluctant hero acting for the people of the United States and the world, as well as the Universe at large. Owen’s work is set to appear at Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California Campus.
— T.C. Owen
Emblazoned with manliness, Owen’s hard-riding protagonist rose through the ranks by conquering America’s enemies, both domestic and beyond; he is consumed with restoring the restoration of Freedom for the people of the United States and the World-at-large, as well as establishing it for sentients in the Cosmos. He is a man for the ages but feels that he is inadequate for the jobs he has set out for himself. His growth throughout the novel allows him to at last believe that the impossible is attainable, yet sometimes at great costs.
T.C. Owen was a former community college English teacher. He taught composition and literature and has a background in public affairs and politics. In the process, he found that the public school systems had become more indoctrination centers than educational schools. Reality-check education has been replaced by propaganda. Grab your copies of this political thriller at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
