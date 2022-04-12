Submit Release
Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to hold a virtual special meeting May 10

Raleigh

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold a special meeting via WebEx on Tuesday, May 10 on the topic of cumulative impacts.  Members of the public are welcome to participate online or by phone.  Internet access is not required to attend the meeting. 

Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

What: Special Meeting via WebEx

When: Tuesday, May 10th at 6pm

To attend via WebEx, click the link:

Link:   https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e035b901e6e8282496f61699aadc19bd1

Phone: +1-415-655-0003

Access Code:  2430 824 0075

Event Password: NCDEQ

A public comment period will be held during the meeting. To sign up to provide comments, please complete the online form by 4pm on May 10.

The quarterly business meeting for the Advisory Board is scheduled for May 19 with additional details to be announced.

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

