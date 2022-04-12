LATFOB 2022 presents Citizen's Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People

Vox Populi: The Power of the People

“That this government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”” — President Abraham Lincoln

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to one of the Founding Fathers of the United States of America, Alexander Hamilton, “It seems to have been reserved to the people of this country, by their conduct and example, to decide the important

question, whether societies of men are capable or not of establishing good government from reflection and choice, or whether they are forever destined to

depend for their political constitutions on accident and force.” This brings to the topic of the book titled Citizen’s Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People released this year 2020, authored by Frank Oliver Salt. The strategy outlined in this book calls for an association of representatives throughout the country to do the research, networking, and promotion necessary to effectively educate the public and implement a plan of action for the recovery of any given system.

The book analyses situations like ways to present their expectations of government, recharge the strength of democracy, and demand controls on government waste and overreach. And the purpose of this book is to describe

and provide incentives and structure for the people to overcome their lethargy, find enjoyment in solving current social and domestic problems, and to enhance the prosperity and safety of the people.

Frank Oliver Salt was born in 1928 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He was married to Virginia Lee Salt in 1952. He earned a degree of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Walla Walla College in 1953. He worked as a bank clerk, a medical soldier, and in the medical industry as an assistant administrator and Administrator CEO for almost 17 years. Salt was a Hospital Commissioner for 12 years. He established his firm named Salt’s Business and Tax Service Inc.

Citizen’s Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People

Written by: Frank Oliver Salt

