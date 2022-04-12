the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Somewhere Between A Rock And A Hard Place
“No matter the struggle that you are facing lean not on your own understanding; rather cast your eyes on the King and watch how the situation turns around.””LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roland Dwayne Glosson’s Somewhere Between A Rock And A Hard Place is a book that will inspire and encourage those who need to know that God is always in control and that it is in his timing alone that things will be done to glorify him and him alone. Roland’s work will be part of Bookmarc Alliance exhibit for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California.
— Roland Dwayne Glosson
The book is Roland’s testament to life’s struggles and its capacity to make one grow weary and quit. He was caught in that situation a few years ago; he was being shunned despite the fact that he fought for the country in several wars. Roland reminds his readers that God is the only one who can bring us out of our battles.
Roland Glosson is an ordained minister and President and founder of God Speed Ministry. He lives in Conway, Arkansas, and has resided here for six months with his family. He loves going and sharing the Word of God, and how he was set free from the bondage of sin and shackles which had him bound for many years.
You may purchase your copy of this inspiring book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
