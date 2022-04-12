the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Keeping Weird Animals for Pets: Including Snakes, Ringtails, and an Owl
Adults will enjoy all 15 chapters as they remember their own adventures as kids.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyne Cizmich’s Keeping Weird Animals for Pets: Including Snakes, Ringtails, and an Owl is a children’s book that revolves around Snyder and his adventures with the wild animals. Marilyne’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California Campus.
Snyder is Marilyne’s real-life husband. The tales take place in the heart of Texas, where he caught or rescued animals in his neighborhood or at the family ranch. Most of the stories involve Toto, Snyder’s dog, and Leroy his best friend. Divided into 15 chapters, the book will entertain not just children but also adults as they remember their own adventures as kids.
Marilyne has three other published children's books. These picture books take place in the Ukraine where she took a sabbatical year from her school nurse job in Alaska. Marilyne and Snyder live in the Texas Hill Country with their dog, Albert.
Interested readers may purchase copies of this hilarious book at Amazon and other online bookstores.
