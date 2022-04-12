Media Advisory: One Year After Crashes in Northway and Thruway Work Zones, Agencies Come Together to Commemorate Work Zone Awareness Week

In April 2021, two DOT employees were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, following a vehicle collision in a work zone along the Northway. In the same month, an alarming work zone intrusion on the New York State Thruway was captured on video, showing a vehicle entering a work zone located on the Thruway at a high rate of speed and crashing into a maintenance vehicle.

On Wednesday, April 13, State agencies will gather at the Clifton Park Rest Area to explain their efforts to protect highway workers as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week. A highway maintenance supervisor who has himself directly witnessed several work zone crashes will tell his story. Additionally, one of the Thruway maintenance workers who was on the scene of last year’s crash captured on video will be at the event to tell his story.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Clifton Park Rest Area (between exits 9 and 10 on the northbound Adirondack Northway)

WHO: State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez Jim Konstalid, NYS Thruway Director of Maintenance and Operations Major Richard O’Brien, Troop Commander of Troop G, NYS Police Mike Elmendorf, President and CEO, Associated General Contractors of NYS A local DOT Maintenance worker to give a first-hand account of what it’s like in a highway work zone A Thruway Maintenance worker who was on the scene during last April’s crash.

###