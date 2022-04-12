Kurt Thompson of Keller Williams Wins Recognition as HomeLight’s Top Negotiator and Top producer

Kurt Thompson HomesJustForYou Team logo

Kurt Thompson of Keller Williams Realty - North Central Leominster Achievements Noted by National Real Estate Experts

LEOMINSTER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to helping buyers and sellers in North Central Massachusetts achieve their real estate goals quickly, Kurt Thompson is a pro. The real estate experts at HomeLight recently gave Kurt — who has worked over 25 years servicing buyers and sellers — the recognition he deserves with a 2021 real estate achievement award for Top Negotiator and Top Producer.

Kurt is among the top real estate agents across the country who HomeLight honored with its achievement awards. Its winners are based on real estate transaction data from its database, which compares performance to those of other agents in their state, city, and across the country. With awards for Top Producers, Top Negotiators, and Sells Homes Fast, buyers and sellers can count on these accolades to find agents who can work with them to achieve their real estate goals, no matter where they live. Kurt is in good company with this award recognizing his standout work in 2021.

How Kurt Stands Out

As an agent with Keller Williams Realty, Kurt possesses the many qualities and skills that go into being an excellent real estate professional. According to HomeLight’s real estate data, Kurt is Single Family Home expert, working with 82% more single family homes than the average Fitchburg agent. Not only that, he has sold 35 more condos than the average Fitchburg agent. Kurt’s “client first” philosophy enabled him to become the best and most reliable agent in North Central Massachusetts. The HomeLight achievement is just another example of how buyers and sellers can count on Kurt.

Kurt's Experience

The 2020 President of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR), Kurt contributes time to the local, state, and national REALTOR® associations. His service includes the 2018 Treasurer of MAR, 2018 Regional Vice President (New England) for the Residential Real Estate Council, and the 2011 President of the North Central Massachusetts Association of Realtors. Kurt has also served the Realtor Organization for over 15 years on the Board of Directors for the National, State, and Local Realtor Associations.

Chosen as Sales Agent of The Year by the North Central Massachusetts Association of Realtors in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2012, and 2021, Kurt was also named NCMAR’s Realtor of the Year in 2012 and 2017. He was also chosen as the Massachusetts Realtor of the Year in 2012, and was awarded the Massachusetts CRS of the Year in 2014.

Kurt is a Certified Residential Specialist, a Certified Buyer Representative, and holds a Loss Mitigation Certification. You can see his marketing plan here.