The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents the Kite that Touched the Sky
“As a bilingual book, written in Chinese and English it seems particularly timely in the context of current world events.””LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kite that Touched the Sky by Jim Mockford and Jenny (Mockford) Farmer is an illustrated children’s book that is a cross-cultural adventure of family, friendship, and dreams told through the eyes of Jason and Emily. Jim and Jenny will be joining Bookmarc Alliance for their book exhibit for the Los Angeles Times Festival of books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California Campus.
— KITE DIPLOMACY Portland, Oregon
Jason and Emily are geographically divided but that doesn’t stop them from pursuing their mutual dream of flying their colorful kites high in the sky. When they finally meet to fly a kite together at a kite festival, the winds were not in their favor, they work together to overcome challenges and finally see their kite soar high to touch the sky above.
Jim Mockford is a historian and writer, specializing in Asian and Pacific studies. He attended Waseda University in Japan, graduated from the University of Oregon Honors College with a degree in Asian studies, and studied Chinese at the University of Washington. Jenny (Mockford) Farmer is a graphic artist based in Portland, OR. She has a bachelor of arts degree from Washington State University Vancouver. Jenny studied dance and music at the Vancouver School of Arts and Academics and attended Clark College and the University of Utah.
Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.
