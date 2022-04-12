Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Boost Welding Training Program in Bedford County, Help Strengthen PA’s Manufacturing Industry

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center (GJCTC), through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to boost its workforce teaching model called Learn Where You Will Earn – a welding training program in Bedford County.

“Local manufacturers need more qualified welders, and my administration is happy to help meet that need by supporting this in-demand training program,” said Gov. Wolf. “This GJCTC program not only helps meet that demand, it also gives area residents the opportunity to earn family-sustaining wages after completing this training.”

Funded by the Wolf Administration, GJCTC started the program in July 2018 at its satellite campus located in Mission Critical Solutions (MCS), a Bedford County business that hires welders. Each welding training course consists of 720 hours of training.

Through phases one and two of the program, 36 students earned American Welding Society (AWS) certifications and 26 students obtained employment in the welding field. Currently, eight students are enrolled and are scheduled to graduate in the summer of 2022.

The MTTC grant award of $200,000 will support phase three of the program and allow for GJCTC to host three more class sessions through December 2023. The funds will be used for equipment, tuition scholarships and marketing.

“The Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center is excited to be awarded this grant from DCED,” said Tricia Rummel, Supervisor of Adult Education. “The funding allows the school to train students within a business setting and makes the training affordable for them. The grant also provides area businesses with trained individuals to help fill worker shortages with their companies. It is a fantastic relationship that benefits everyone involved.”

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 67 projects and invested more than $15 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development website.