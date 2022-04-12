Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents A wasted Life

“As I write this book, I can feel all the heartfelt pain, one a mother must feel to see her child lost in a world of drugs and crime.””
— Dr. James Edward Waldrop Sr.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James Edward Waldrop Sr. tells the story of how people can find hope and peace in the Lord with his book A Wasted Life. He writes about true life events that have happened to his brother Jimmy who survived drugs, homelessness, sickness, and a near-death experience. He hopes that this book will help others, just like his brother, avoid the road to trouble.

He writes, “I believe this book will help others to see what people really go through in life.” Dr. James believes that as a family member, pastor, and just an ordinary person; true life events of people may be able to help others avoid the road to trouble.

Dr. James Edward Waldrop Sr. is a family member and a pastor. He runs a website dedicated to helping senior citizens, letting them know that they are not forgotten, as well as aiding some youth in their school needs. He prays that anyone who reads this story will also share it with others who need a better direction in life, and people will see that there is a way out of the darkness.

