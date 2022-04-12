Tax Commission open regular hours in Twin Falls on April 18

Tax Commission News Release

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — April 12, 2022 — The Idaho State Tax Commission’s Twin Falls office will be open on Monday, April 18 – the day income tax returns are due. The office is at 440 Falls Ave.

April 18 hours for the customer-service counter are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the office to drop off completed Idaho tax returns, make payments, get answers to tax questions, and find state tax forms.

Another way to get help is to call (800) 972-7660 toll free. Phone hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Wednesdays when they start at 9 a.m. A drop box for tax returns and payments is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit the Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov to find tax forms, make payments, and get answers to tax questions. The website features links to software providers that offer free e-filing to many Idahoans at tax.idaho.gov/freefile.

The site also has Quick Pay, a free service that lets you make an online payment without creating a special account. Find it at tax.idaho.gov/quickpay.

