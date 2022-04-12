Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents These Honored Dead: Reflections on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

“This book seeks to honor and remember those who died on that day, while also honoring and remembering the fallen heroes from all of America's wars.””
— Chaplain (Colonel) (Ret) J Jenkins
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These Honored Dead: Reflections on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by Chaplain (Colonel) (Ret) J Jenkins is a book that describes the experiences of an Army chaplain who officiated in the first two Memorial Services conducted at the Pentagon after 9/11, and his support to the survivors. It is a call for America to never forget over a million other Americans who died for their country, and to encourage today’s overworked “all volunteer” military. The book also serves to trace the struggle, and eventual breakthroughs, of native Americans, Afro Americans, Japanese and Chinese minorities in relation to military service.

Chaplain (Colonel) (Ret.) Joel Jenkins and his wife, Donna, reside in Charlottesville, VA. His service included active duty, along with National Guard and Army Reserves service. He served a year in Iraq on the staff of General Martin Dempsey as the Command Chaplain for MNSTC-I. He also pastored churches in NC and Virginia. His final position was the Rear Detachment chaplain for the 82nd Airborne Division. He retired from Fort Bragg, NC in 2011, with 27 years of service.

Grab a copy of this awe-inspiring book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many other online retailers.

