Secretary Mike Naig Comments on Federal E15 Waiver

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 12, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement today in response to President Biden’s planned announcement of a federal waiver allowing year-round sales of E15. This announcement comes after a July 2021 D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision reversing the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2019 rule allowing year-round access.

“Today’s announcement by President Biden is a step in the right direction, but it’s long overdue and needs to be permanent. Iowans have been asking the administration to allow year-round sales of E15 long before fuel prices spiked, yet the President has prioritized electric vehicles powered by Chinese-built batteries,” said Secretary Naig. “Renewable fuels have a multitude of benefits for our state and help our country re-establish energy independence. Year-round access to E15 means stronger markets for Iowa’s farm families, more jobs in rural communities, cleaner burning, lower-cost fuels for consumers and less dependence on foreign energy. It is a win for Iowans and Iowa agriculture.”

Secretary Naig also reiterated his support for Governor Reynolds’ E15 Access Standard legislation, House File 2128, which will increase consumer access to higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel.

“I want to thank Governor Reynolds for putting forward a bold plan to ensure Iowans have access to lower-cost, homegrown fuels. I’m hopeful that this critical piece of bipartisan legislation makes it to the Governor’s desk for her signature very soon.”